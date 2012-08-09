Rick Waalders

GoVisual (responsive) website

The website of our new app development company just went live. (It's only in dutch at the moment). It's pretty basic as we prefer to use most of our time for the apps/websites of products & customers.
Suggestions & feedback are welcome :-)

For real pixels visit www.govisual.nl

(It's responsive too :))

