Bryan Le

Drag and Drog

Bryan Le
Bryan Le
  • Save
Drag and Drog drag drop user interface web art direction design planner itinerary travel schedule time
Download color palette

Showing the drag and drop interface... this is when you are creating your itinerary. Dragging from a bar of saved items into the timeline.

999f21bcbad1ad9f84ff7fed5dfc9dec
Rebound of
Itinerary
By Bryan Le
Bryan Le
Bryan Le

More by Bryan Le

View profile
    • Like