Tuhin Kumar

Introducing Pulse for Web

Tuhin Kumar
Tuhin Kumar
  • Save
Introducing Pulse for Web pulse proxima nova website blurry
Download color palette

We finally launched Pulse for Web. Check it out at http://pulse.me

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Tuhin Kumar
Tuhin Kumar

More by Tuhin Kumar

View profile
    • Like