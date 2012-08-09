Tyler Deeb

Jack 2 playing cards illustration
Not sure if texture is going to be the best route for these ... but every time i look at old playing cards for references I am drawn by their texture. Thoughts?

As soon as i figure out a solid direction with this Jack, I am going to start tearing through the rest.

Rebound of
Jack
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
