User-friendly Data Tables

User-friendly Data Tables
The idea of this table is to make the work of those who have to fill out an excessive number of fields less painful.
So, when the user fill the fields, the data is automatically saved and the border of the line turns green to indicate that the field is already saved.
The border of the input disappears when the user focus off the field to make the table more readable.

