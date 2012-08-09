User-friendly Data Tables

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
The idea of this table is to make the work of those who have to fill out an excessive number of fields less painful.
So, when the user fill the fields, the data is automatically saved and the border of the line turns green to indicate that the field is already saved.
The border of the input disappears when the user focus off the field to make the table more readable.