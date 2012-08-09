Thank you dribbblers

Hey!

I'd like to thank all of you that filled in my little survey.

( my request http://dribbble.com/shots/673395-Hey-Dribbblers

Thanks to you we got our assumptions validated and learned a lot more.

We started developing our service and we're going to have some rapid prototypes ready to be tested next week.

We're developing this on our spare time and it will take a bit longer.

If you live in London and you are a digital designer, developer, UX or if you in any way develop products for digital devices ( preferably multiple devices) and you'd like to take part in early usability and concept testing of this future free service you can send me an email to sandrobrito@sandrobrt.com and we'll work out availability.

Thank you all