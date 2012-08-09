MojoTech

Groove Brand Identity - Process 1

It is just a nudge. Afterall, Groove's same great service hasn't changed. The brand story is also intact. The offering though....well, it's too soon to say :)

"Play" and "accessibility" is so essential to the Groove™ brand. It's in the language, permeates product workflows and more recent interface explorations. Focussing those attributes was something we wanted to do. Formally, we wanted to make the mark more consistent, have more volume and solidity, and simplify it some. We also integrated a new color palette.

Keep your eyes peeled for more process work!

