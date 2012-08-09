Konrad Księżopolski

Baruco - Menu

Konrad Księżopolski
Konrad Księżopolski
Hire Me
  • Save
Baruco - Menu ios iphone app yellow user interface ui ux menu
Download color palette

My firs iOS app - status WIP

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Konrad Księżopolski
Konrad Księżopolski
Product designer • Freelancer • Pixel-perfect lover!
Hire Me

More by Konrad Księżopolski

View profile
    • Like