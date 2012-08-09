ECS logo Peek

Colleen Leh

Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh
Peek at a concept for logo/design system. The colors will change with different pieces, selected from a cheerful palette. The hand writing would change, too, as if different people were writing the name each time. The glasses are my favorite part -- they may need to be a tad larger.

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh

