Dariusz Ejkiewicz

LowGravity.pl - Clients Slider

Dariusz Ejkiewicz
Dariusz Ejkiewicz
  • Save
LowGravity.pl - Clients Slider webdesign web wordpress slider showcase testimonial clients
Download color palette

Another sneak peak of new www.LowGravity.pl portfolio that we are finishing up right now. This time I would like to show you a bit of the client slider that will feature testimonials.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Dariusz Ejkiewicz
Dariusz Ejkiewicz

More by Dariusz Ejkiewicz

View profile
    • Like