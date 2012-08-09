Rory Colsell

Movie Poster Quiz Landing Page

Rory Colsell
Rory Colsell
  • Save
Movie Poster Quiz Landing Page movie poster quiz app game trivia handwriting icon landing page ios iphone
Download color palette

Movie poster is now on the app store. This is a fun little project for us. We hope you have fun playing it.

http://www.movieposterquiz.com

Free version here: http://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/movie-poster-quiz-free/id538807440?mt=8

If your feeling awesome, Paid version here: http://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/movie-poster-quiz/id528555287?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Rory Colsell
Rory Colsell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Rory Colsell

View profile
    • Like