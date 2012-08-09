Jared Lambert

Volunteer Poster

Jared Lambert
Jared Lambert
  • Save
Volunteer Poster graphic design poster montessori vintage screen printing
Download color palette

Volunteer Poster. You can view the whole image here: http://shecallsmetodd.tumblr.com/image/29033048918

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Jared Lambert
Jared Lambert

More by Jared Lambert

View profile
    • Like