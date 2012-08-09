Blind Co. 02 (WIP)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a second version of my initial concept - http://drbl.in/eRqE
this is a result of some of the feedback I was given. The minimalist in me prefers this a lot- but without the cords I wonder whether the idea is lost? To see this for the first time without knowing the company's profession isn't clear and I think the cords helped. As it stands it sort of reminds me of something you might associate with an airline.
The junction in the 'B' now has a better balance.