Blind Co. 02 (WIP)

Here is a second version of my initial concept - http://drbl.in/eRqE

this is a result of some of the feedback I was given. The minimalist in me prefers this a lot- but without the cords I wonder whether the idea is lost? To see this for the first time without knowing the company's profession isn't clear and I think the cords helped. As it stands it sort of reminds me of something you might associate with an airline.

The junction in the 'B' now has a better balance.