Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Switch
Hi friends,

You can rather create your own scrapbook or subscribe to your friends'. At the screenshot My sBooks is active and content below displays my sBooks, I can switch to see my friends by clicking Subscribed.

Comments are much appreciated!
Cheers,

I ♦♠♥♣ at Twitter

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
