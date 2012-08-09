Jacek Janiczak

interakcje

interakcje
INTERACTIONS Park is a maintenance-free, educational equipment, steel, resistant to weather conditions. Structures look like houses scientists, on each side of the spacious house there are various exhibits to independent experiments. The park also includes free-standing unit. Park can be installed in the open air and enclosed spaces.

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
