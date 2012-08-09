Dan Edwards

Mini Timer [CSS]

Mini Timer [CSS]
I made this thing yesterday and today the awesome Thickey it was made in CSS!

Check it out here

You can download the source from here

ENJOY!

*Chrome and Safari only guys. The rest of you, get a better browser.

EDIT: CSS fixes for Firefox and other browsers (IE/Opera untested).

Rebound of
Mini Timer [Freebie]
By Dan Edwards
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
