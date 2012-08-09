Ivaylo Nedkov

ABSOLUT VODKA presents Ivaylo Nedkov

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
ABSOLUT VODKA presents Ivaylo Nedkov ivaylo nedkov absolut vodka video interview
Download color palette

Screen shot from a short video for ABSOLUT VODKA, Bulgaria.
https://vimeo.com/47125224

Video by the wonderful team of Under The Line
http://under-the-line.tv/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like