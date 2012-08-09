BOA MISTURA

BELEZA

BELEZA art urban art painting mural urban intervention mural painting colourful brasil sao paulo favela brasilandia crossroads project participative typeface floating word anamorphosis beauty
Participative Urban Art project done in Vila Brâsilandia, one of the favelas in São Paulo. The intervention focuses on "becos" and "vielas": winding streets that are the true articulators of the internal life of the community. Sharing with the inhabitants the transformation of their own environment.

