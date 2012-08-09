Tortoiseshell Black

Tony Stark pencil sketch

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
Tony Stark pencil sketch illustration sketch
Download color palette

Some pencil work from last night. Haven't sat down with just pencils, smudge stick and a putty rubber for a long time. Used some reference for the pic. Pleased with how it came out.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like