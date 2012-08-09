Justin W. Siddons

Blood Sweat & Gears

Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
  • Save
Blood Sweat & Gears bicycle blood wrench level pencil gear typography artcrank
Download color palette

Making art for a poster for a thing, all a really big deal. :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons

More by Justin W. Siddons

View profile
    • Like