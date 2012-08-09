Patrick Loonstra

Brilliant Bastards Update Service Envelope

texture envelope stamp paper
For a new product of Brilliant Bastards I made some artwork.
Build from scratch, the envelope represents the kind of product we are developing right now.

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
