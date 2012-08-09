Mike Anderson

Mr. Freeze

Mr. Freeze batman beyond mr freeze illustration comic
Turning old iPad sketch into full illustration.
Work in Progress and a long ways to go...

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Will draw or animate for pizza.
