Website Launch!

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After a lot of work, my site madebyollin.com has finally launched!
With a bunch of new or refurbished icons in the gallery and a new post on icon lighting in the blog, I'd encourage you to give it a look. It's retina-ready with every image at high-resolution, and was entirely hand-coded by myself. It is going to be the hub of my work, a central place where I can put icons, greet clients, and write articles, lessons, and tutorials about the work I love.
Wil Nichols was a massive help throughout the process; he helped me get a bunch of the tech stuff working and offered great advice all around. Jack Bach gave me an incredibly useful lesson about jquery scripting. Eli Schiff, Kyle Adams, and several other friends on skype, twitter, and AIM offered suggestions on the evolving designs and encouraged me to make things clearer, cleaner, and more beautiful. My followers on dribbble and twitter, of course, have been responsible for encouraging me to keep going as an artist throughout this entire process: giving me advice, recommending me to clients, and generally being awesome. Thanks so much, guys.
Oh, and, I made some cake to celebrate. Enjoy :)