WISDOM - Address Chooser

This is the first part of a redesign of the default theme packaged with the WISDOM restaurant delivery service software. The customer sets their address in the box, and can then see all the restaurants available to them.

See the full redesign at http://mklick.net/wisdom-theme

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
