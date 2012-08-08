Scott Criswell

Word Diagram Icon photoshop vector icon diagram chalkboard custom wood texture accordance
A simple word diagram icon for a soon to be released marketing campaign.

Additional icons in the set can be seen here: Accordance Icon Project

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
