Brian Ramage

Debbie's Treasure Chest Tee Shirt

Brian Ramage
Brian Ramage
  • Save
Debbie's Treasure Chest Tee Shirt homestead chest cancer walk race for the cure purple pink black treasure chest ribbon race cure tee shirt t-shirt soap
Download color palette

These are a few designs for a team tee shirt for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The group kept adding more ribbons to the designs to support other cancers. The purple design was the one selected. (You cannot have Pink shirts as they are exclusively for survivors and from the race committee)

Brian Ramage
Brian Ramage

More by Brian Ramage

View profile
    • Like