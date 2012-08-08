Thomas Leenders

Flee App

flee app flight airplane flying travel traveling ios travel app
So after a few months of waiting for something amazing to post, I decided to bite the bullet and upload this baby.

Flee is a travel app I'm working on, with the idea of making finding a flight as simple as possible. More shots to come, but for now here is a bigger view with more pixels: http://cl.ly/image/2H2G1C3r1K1g

Thankyou CoreyGinnivan for being a bro and inviting me/waiting patiently for the debut

