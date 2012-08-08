🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So after a few months of waiting for something amazing to post, I decided to bite the bullet and upload this baby.
Flee is a travel app I'm working on, with the idea of making finding a flight as simple as possible. More shots to come, but for now here is a bigger view with more pixels: http://cl.ly/image/2H2G1C3r1K1g
Thankyou CoreyGinnivan for being a bro and inviting me/waiting patiently for the debut