Jesse Dodds

Lick of new paint...

Jesse Dodds
Jesse Dodds
  • Save
Lick of new paint... square branding jesse dodds typography whitespace adobe source sans
Download color palette

Thought it was time to give my site a lick of new paint whilst I finish off the complete revamp. Really digging Adobe's Source Sans typeface, too.

Check it out over here, and don't forget to hover over the links :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Jesse Dodds
Jesse Dodds

More by Jesse Dodds

View profile
    • Like