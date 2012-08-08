Mike Smith

Throw a Hissy-Fit.

Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Throw a Hissy-Fit. snakes s typography illustration pattern black and white
Download color palette

Just some pissy street art snakes.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Design at Smith & Diction
Hire Me

More by Mike Smith

View profile
    • Like