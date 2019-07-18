Giant Flying Fish

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone. Here's a bit from a gig poster in progress. Been seeing this palette pop up a lot on here, and I figured I give it my own go. What's not to like about that deep weird mustard color?
Hope you're flying high. Don't forget to tell your loved ones that you love them.
