Brent McCormick

Giant Flying Fish

Brent McCormick
Brent McCormick
Hire Me
  • Save
Giant Flying Fish gig poster flying fish half collage art
Download color palette

Hey everyone. Here's a bit from a gig poster in progress. Been seeing this palette pop up a lot on here, and I figured I give it my own go. What's not to like about that deep weird mustard color?

Hope you're flying high. Don't forget to tell your loved ones that you love them.

More: Insta | FB | Web

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2019
Brent McCormick
Brent McCormick
Hey. Thanks for stopping in.
Hire Me

More by Brent McCormick

View profile
    • Like