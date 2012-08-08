Mike Giles

Matt's Big Breakfast lettering typography painting mural
I designed a mural for the new Matt's Big Breakfast location. Project details and more photos on the Kitchen Sink blog: http://kitchensinkstudios.blogspot.com/2012/08/dry-heat-wet-paint-mural-at-new-matts.html

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
