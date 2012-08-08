Ewout van Lambalgen

Captain Sleepyhead

Ewout van Lambalgen
Ewout van Lambalgen
  • Save
Captain Sleepyhead captain america steve rogers character marvel illustration movie avengers
Download color palette

"I’ve been asleep for 70 years. I think I’ve had enough rest"
- Captain America (the Avengers)

This was my 100th daily movie character illustration on my blog

Ewout van Lambalgen
Ewout van Lambalgen

More by Ewout van Lambalgen

View profile
    • Like