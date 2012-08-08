Viet Huynh

Heavy Shitters

Viet Huynh
Viet Huynh
  • Save
Heavy Shitters san francisco pigeon sf giants funny illustration
Download color palette

Woodshop typeface and wood pattern by @Nick Slater. Thanks a bunch, bud!! :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Viet Huynh
Viet Huynh

More by Viet Huynh

View profile
    • Like