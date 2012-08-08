Kristoffer Gustafsson

Secret Project

ios ipad iphone app
Here's a screenshot from a very secret (at the moment) project i am working on. I'm doing it for/with my old employer (CloudNine in Stockholm) and the client is secret. ; ) I'll update with unblurred ones as soon as it goes live.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
