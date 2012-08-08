Kristoffer Gustafsson

BeerScanner Logo

BeerScanner Logo beer scanner app ios
Working on a simplified version of my old BeerScanner app. Also working of touching up designs and features in the app itself. Check it out here: http://itunes.apple.com/se/app/beerscanner/id467906143?mt=8

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
