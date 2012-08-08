Lines NYC Logo

Michael McWatters

Designing an icon / logo for a Windows 8 app called Lines NYC. The shape is meant to convey commuter lines, and also be an optical play on the letter 'L' for Lines.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
