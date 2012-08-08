Jordan Whalen

PicDigest - Profile

PicDigest - Profile picdigest profile web app web app freight sans buttons social facebook instagram
More work on PicDigest. This is the profile page, and these are two button states. The Facebook button is already activated, whereas the instagram button is yet to be pressed.

Any feedback is welcome on both what is viewable here, and what is viewable in the full page here - http://cl.ly/IcQS

