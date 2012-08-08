J.J. Campbell

Ariel Pink Detail

J.J. Campbell
J.J. Campbell
  • Save
Ariel Pink Detail ariel pink screen printed poster 4-color typography hand drawn
Download color palette

Here is a detail of a poster I am working on for Transmission Entertainment's Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti show at Mohawk. Still finalizing the files, but I will be screen printing these in the near future. All hand drawn elements subsequently digitally manipulated.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
J.J. Campbell
J.J. Campbell

More by J.J. Campbell

View profile
    • Like