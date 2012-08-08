Jessica Fimbel Willis

WWOOF

Jessica Fimbel Willis
Jessica Fimbel Willis
  • Save
WWOOF pattern illustrator logo branding
Download color palette

Branding project for World-Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Jessica Fimbel Willis
Jessica Fimbel Willis

More by Jessica Fimbel Willis

View profile
    • Like