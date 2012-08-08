Nate Duval

DMB-Octopus

DMB-Octopus octopus illustration hand-drawn merch poster screenprint
A cropping of my recent Dave Matthews Band poster! I am also releasing a one color letterpress print of the octopus very soooooon.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
