Nimble Division

Social Icons

Nimble Division
Nimble Division
  • Save
Social Icons social pinterest twitter dribbble facebook like buttons chat cloud pin ribbon icons
Download color palette

It's NOT easy to situate that facebook "like" button! It's so unfortunate that it's so inflexible. This was our solution :-)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Nimble Division
Nimble Division

More by Nimble Division

View profile
    • Like