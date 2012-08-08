Simon Birky Hartmann

Pumpkinvine Cyclery - Website concept

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Pumpkinvine Cyclery - Website concept bicycle vintage gear badge grunge textured bicycle shop pumpkinvine cyclery muncie web design
Download color palette

Quick website proof of concept mockup.

EDIT: Also, the first home page I've mocked up in a long while. So much wrong stuff with this.

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like