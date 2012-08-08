Graham Pilling

Stamp V2

Stamp V2 cats crest floral stamp design
Changed the curves in a couple of places that probably only I would have ever noticed but would annoy me forevermore, so had to be done. Added very slight detail to the banner, but wanted to keep this as absolutely minimal as possible to keep the tie to the current logo which is a solid coloured banner.

Pretty pleased with this now - thanks for the feedback!

Rebound of
Stamp
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
