Eva-Lotta Lamm

Custom made sketchbooks

Eva-Lotta Lamm
Eva-Lotta Lamm
  • Save
Custom made sketchbooks sketchbook lettering foilblocking
Download color palette

The first set of custom made sketchbooks ... with custom lettering on front and back and a nice colourful elastic to close.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Eva-Lotta Lamm
Eva-Lotta Lamm

More by Eva-Lotta Lamm

View profile
    • Like