Micah Lindenberger

Storm Flag Illustration

Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
  • Save
Storm Flag Illustration storm black cloud flag illustration micahburger
Download color palette

I've been on a flag kick lately...more to come...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Micah Lindenberger
Micah Lindenberger
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Micah Lindenberger

View profile
    • Like