MojoTech

Groove Brand Identity

MojoTech
MojoTech
Hire Us
  • Save
Groove Brand Identity brand identity branding visual design shell logo groove
Download color palette

Sneakpeak of the refreshed identity for Groove (www.groovehq.com), a digital products company. Expect big things from Groove in the coming months! It's been a pleasure to collaborate with everyone on their team; a really great organization and a spirited product company.

Keep your eyes peeled for process work!

_

Follow us on Twitter!

Digital Product Agency
Design • Development • Mentorship

MOJOTech
www.mojotech.com

Build Bold.™

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
MojoTech
MojoTech
Digital product design and development.
Hire Us

More by MojoTech

View profile
    • Like