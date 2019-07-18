Shafeeq

Badminton Booking

Shafeeq
Shafeeq
  • Save
Badminton Booking sports booking app ui creative
Download color palette

It's already End of the week, Dribbblers! Waiting for the weekend?
Look at this incredible Web app which i have created last year! We find it an amazing startup idea for those who have sports space to rent. The airy feel of the app, intuitive UX would make us book some sport for sure! What about you?

***

Want to say hi?
Drop me a few lines at 1011scorpius@gmail.com

---
Do you like it? Press "L".

Scene 29 4x
Rebound of
Badminton Booking
By Shafeeq
View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2019
Shafeeq
Shafeeq

More by Shafeeq

View profile
    • Like