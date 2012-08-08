Simon Birky Hartmann

Stag beetle - III

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Stag beetle - III bugdorm cartoon minimalistic stag beetle
Download color palette

Stag beetle with final color scheme and black and white version.

Saos megaview branding revisions 04 04
Rebound of
Stag beetle - II
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like