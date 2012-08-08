David Prentell

Vamos

David Prentell
David Prentell
  • Save
Vamos vamos app getvamos events app design mobile ux ux design
Download color palette

Hello, this is an app we made to show people today's most interesting local events and where their friends are going http://getvamos.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
David Prentell
David Prentell

More by David Prentell

View profile
    • Like