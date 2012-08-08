Patrick Haney

Recent shots on dribbble dribbble icons screenshots typography terminal dosis
After manually updating my recent dribbble shots for a while now, I grabbed Dave Rupert's Dribbble WordPress Plugin and modified it a bit to work with my homepage. Thanks Dave, this makes my life much easier.

See it live at patrickhaney.com.

Rebound of
Wordpress Dribbble Widget
By Dave Rupert
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
